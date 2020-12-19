Have you seen him? Officials asking public for help in locating missing soldier

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for help locating a soldier who went missing on Friday, December 18th.
If you saw 20 year old Specialist Hayden Harris, or his red 2016 Ford Mustang on that date, or have any information on his location, you’re asked to call officials at any of the following numbers:
315-772-5417
315-774-8477
315-786-2601
Fort Drum officials note SPC Harris is missing and not under investigation for any crime.
