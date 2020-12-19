Have you seen him? Officials asking public for help in locating missing soldier

Have you seen him? Officials asking public for help in locating missing soldier
SPC Hayden Harris (Source: wwny)
By 7 News Staff | December 19, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 1:41 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for help locating a soldier who went missing on Friday, December 18th.

If you saw 20 year old Specialist Hayden Harris, or his red 2016 Ford Mustang on that date, or have any information on his location, you’re asked to call officials at any of the following numbers:

315-772-5417

315-774-8477

315-786-2601

SPC Hayden Harris' 2016 Ford Mustang
SPC Hayden Harris' 2016 Ford Mustang (Source: fort drum)
License plate on SPC Hayden Harris' 2016 Ford Mustang
License plate on SPC Hayden Harris' 2016 Ford Mustang (Source: fort drum)

Fort Drum officials note SPC Harris is missing and not under investigation for any crime.

Missing person alert for SPC Hayden Harris
Missing person alert for SPC Hayden Harris (Source: Fort Drum)

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.