Jack Bruyere, 87, of Ogdensburg

Jack was a former member of Knights of Columbus as a Third degree knight, and was a board member for St. Mary’s Academy, Notre Dame Schools, and St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. Assistant coach for St. Mary’s football team, member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, Canton Goldenaires Barber Shop, Ogdensburg City Grievance, Northern NY Association of Housing Officers, Pro-Musica, Notre Dame Choir, St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors, Ogdensburg League for basketball and softball. Jack was an avid sportsman & he enjoyed his special time on the river with his family. He will be sadly missed.