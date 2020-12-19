Jack Bruyere, 87, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jack Bruyere, age 87, will be held privately at Notre Dame Church with Reverend Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Jack Bruyere passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at United Helpers RiverLedge. He was supported by his loving family from his home, with his special granddaughter Megan by his side, due to pandemic.
Surviving are his beloved wife Irma (Gilbert) and sons David, Arthur (Lois), Peter (April) and daughters Nancy LeBel (Richard), Joan Wright (Rich Rubsamen), Allison Chadwick (James), Martha Morrison (John), Julie Lohrmann (Dave), grandchildren Angela, Jennifer and Christopher (Vicki) Bruyere, 22 grandchildren-and 30 great & 5 great-great grandchildren, and Jack’s sister Rosalie (Bill) Roberts.
Jack was born May 2, 1933 in Ogdensburg, NY a son of the late Oliver and Bella (Gauthier) Bruyere and stepfather Thomas Fortin. Jack was predeceased by 7 Brothers Joseph, Robert, Patrick, George, Emile, Jean, Jimmy, 5 sisters: Eva Shurtleff, Mary Doe, Bernadette Thrall, Alice Jackson and Theresa Lalone.
Jack graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and married Irma Gilbert on August 18, 1951. Jack and Irma recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Jack began his work career with his brother George Bruyere at “Bruyere’s Furniture & Appliance Center”. He then managed other furniture stores before becoming the Executive Director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority until his retirement in 1997. Jack also worked as a self-employed owner-broker realtor.
Jack was a former member of Knights of Columbus as a Third degree knight, and was a board member for St. Mary’s Academy, Notre Dame Schools, and St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. Assistant coach for St. Mary’s football team, member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, Canton Goldenaires Barber Shop, Ogdensburg City Grievance, Northern NY Association of Housing Officers, Pro-Musica, Notre Dame Choir, St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors, Ogdensburg League for basketball and softball. Jack was an avid sportsman & he enjoyed his special time on the river with his family. He will be sadly missed.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society. Thoughts, condolences, and fond memories may be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.