Jane M. Sweeney, 76, of Ogdensburg

Jane was born on February 9, 1944, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John and Jean Driscoll Adams. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1961 and from A. Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. She went on to attain her Master’s Degree in Nursing from SUNY Upstate Colleg of Nursing in Gerontology in 1985. Jane married Robert W. Sweeney on August 22, 1986 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with Rev. Kevin Ruane officiating. He predeceased her on April 5, 1999. Jane had extensive nursing career including Community General Hospital, Central Tech, Benjamin Rush, and private practices in Syracuse. Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed walking, skiing, SU sports, and travelling.