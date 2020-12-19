Laying hundreds of wreaths in Sackets Harbor to honor veterans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a great turnout Saturday morning to honor the lives of our fallen veterans.
Hundreds gathered at the Military Cemetery in Sackets Harbor for the annual Wreaths for Veterans event.
The event started 4 years ago with 300 wreaths just for the tombstones of unknown soldiers. But this year it doubled to 600 wreaths.
All of the wreaths were donated by Simmons Farm in Copenhagen.
Jamie Mendelson and her family are in charge of the operation, and have seen the community support grow every year.
Mendelson says it was more important this year, in the midst of a pandemic, to still honor those we’ve lost.
“Especially this age, and the younger ages, that we recognize that there are bigger things out there than us and there are things that we need to slow down for and take acknowledge of and appreciate,” said Mendelson.
Mendelson also presented a $1,000 check to Veterans Peer to Peer Outreach to continue helping more veterans in our community.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.