Lewis County Fair announces The Oak Ridge Boys for the fair’s 200th year

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A big way to bring in an even bigger milestone.
The Lewis County Fair has announced the vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the 200th Lewis County Fair on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.
According to Lewis County Fair officials, the four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades.
They say the quartet will bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition to the stage in Lowville in July.
Ticket information will be coming soon, you can find those details on the fair’s Facebook page.
