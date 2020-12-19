Water main break in Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Village of Waddington has a water main break early Saturday morning on Main Street.
It was in the vicinity of the Clark House.
Waddington Mayor Mike Zagrobelny said on Facebook there was considerable drain to the system before crews were able to isolate the water.
He says residents and business owners on Main Street between Maiden Lane and St. Lawrence Avenue should expect to be without water for a few days and to expect a boil water advisory until the main is fixed.
He adds other village residents may see discolored water as the large dump of water may have stirred up sediment.
Crews are working to fix the problem.
