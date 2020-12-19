Watertown church giving gifts to the elderly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christmas came early at the Rock Church in Watertown.
It was all about the joy of giving as the church community came together with more than 125 gift boxes for the elderly.
With Christmas music blaring, Santa waving, and gifts in hand, folks could drive through and pick up presents.
Games, comfort items, and hygiene products that are suitable for older people were donated by local businesses and community members.
Pastor Myron Jameson says most people focus on children during the holidays and they didn’t want the elderly to be forgotten.
“Now, with the elderly in different facilities, no one is able to visit the. This is one way for us to at least show them that we love them we care for them and they are not forgotten. Love is saying something, doing something, and giving something and that is what today is all about. Because people don’t known how much you care until you show how much you care,” said Myron and Sabrina Jamerson.
Church members encourage anyone to do something nice for the elderly this year, whether it be a little gift or simply reaching out to check in on them.
