Allan Dorrance Brown, 91, of East Martinsburg

Born April 19, 1929, he was a son of the late Dorrance Brown and Mabel Tiffany Brown. He attended General Martin High School and graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1946. Allan worked on the family farm. On May 31, 1953, he married Gloria DuFlo beneath a floral covered arbor on the front lawn where the couple made their home for 61 years. Mrs. Brown died August 15, 2014. Together with his wife, Gloria, the couple took over the family farm and operated the farm until 1966, when Allan went to work for various area businesses before working for New York Air Brake for five years. He then worked at Kraft Foods in Lowville for 20 years, retiring in 1991.