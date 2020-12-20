Charlotte A. Noftsier, 91, of Castorland

Charlotte was born on August 29, 1929 at home, in the Town of Croghan, a daughter of the late John N. and Anna Yousey Lyndaker. She attended country school in Long Pond (Yancey District School) and Beaver River Central School. On September 29, 1948, she married Ervin Noftsier at Croghan Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Mr. Noftsier died on February 28, 2010. The couple took over his parent’s farm on Second Road in Castorland in May 1960. Together the couple owned and operated the dairy farm until 1989, upon retiring from farming. Charlotte worked at Carthage Central School with the custodial staff for several years, retiring in January 2001.