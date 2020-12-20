Charlotte A. Noftsier, 91, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charlotte A. Noftsier, 91, formerly of Second Road, Castorland, died Saturday evening, December 19, 2020 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring with burial in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Naumburg Mennonite Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 137, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Surviving are her children and their spouses; Terry E. and Linda Noftsier of Castorland; Loren L. and Lucy Noftsier of Canandaigua; Dawn E. and Loren Roes of Lowville; Gay A. Lyndaker of Lowville; twin sons, Kris L. and Kelly L. Noftsier of Castorland; Caryn B. and Timothy Leonard of Rustburg, Virginia; a sister, Eleanor Zehr of Lockport, NY; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Ervin; a granddaughter, Faith Lyndaker; four brothers, Harold, Earl, Gerald, and Elmer Lyndaker; and two sisters, Loretta Calarco and Alba Roggie.
Charlotte was born on August 29, 1929 at home, in the Town of Croghan, a daughter of the late John N. and Anna Yousey Lyndaker. She attended country school in Long Pond (Yancey District School) and Beaver River Central School. On September 29, 1948, she married Ervin Noftsier at Croghan Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Mr. Noftsier died on February 28, 2010. The couple took over his parent’s farm on Second Road in Castorland in May 1960. Together the couple owned and operated the dairy farm until 1989, upon retiring from farming. Charlotte worked at Carthage Central School with the custodial staff for several years, retiring in January 2001.
Charlotte was a member of Naumburg Mennonite Church, and was past member of Black River Campers. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and camping. Charlotte loved working in her flower beds, quilting, and playing music, especially with the group “Sweet Harmony”.
