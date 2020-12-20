Cuomo praises Village of Lowville’s police reform

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is praising the Village of Lowville for how it’s handling police reform.
Cuomo released a statement Sunday saying the Village of Lowville has taken the task of reforming it’s police department seriously and should serve as an example for localities across the state.
Mayor Joe Beagle and Police Chief Randy Roggie say the village has hired Olio Consulting Firm out of Ballston Spa near Albany.
That firm will work closely with the village to go over it’s policies and procedures, and by April 1st, the team will send a final police reform package to the state for review.
“It’s nice coming from the governor. We are just trying to follow the mandate of the law and make sure that the community is content with the police department,” said Lowville Police Chief Randy Roggie.
“Personally, I want to make sure everybody’s getting the proper services that they need from our police department,” said Mayor Joe Beagle.
The mayor and the chief say a survey has gone out to village residents about police reform. A link to that survey is on the village’s website. Responses will be accepted until December 31st.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.