David W. Greene, 79, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - David W. Greene, 79, of Trinity Avenue, Lowville, died Sunday morning, December 20, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
A private funeral service will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Spring burial with military honors will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vicky; two daughters and sons in law, Sheri and David Giver of Lowville; Denise and Larry Monnat of Croghan; four children they adopted after their daughters were grown, Tammy Greene of Brantingham; Amy Greene of Oneonta; Julie Greene of Lowville; Joe (Sarah) Greene of Felts Mills; a brother, Thomas Greene and Jackie of DeRuyter, NY; a sister, Judith Rhone of Walhalla, SC; his very special niece, Sheila Harris of Boonville; 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, several additional nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, William Greene, Jr., and by a brother-in-law, Floyd Rhone.
David was born on October 13, 1941 in Lowville, a son of the late William H. and Dorotha Stoddard Greene. He graduated from Lowville Academy, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1958 until 1963. On July 7, 1963, he married Victoria Rhone at First Presbyterian Church, Lowville. David worked for Payne Jones (Fibermark) in Lowville as maintenance supervisor from 1963 until retiring in 2005.
He was a member of Cedars Golf Club and was an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues at Lewis Lanes. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking and hosting weekly dinners for his family. David loved Christmas, his lights and music.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
