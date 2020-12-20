IHC students are making a mural with the guidance of a local artist

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sometimes in life, you have to take a look at the big picture. Literally!
It’s a lesson students at Immaculate Heart Central are learning.
A 4-H group is painting a mural under the guidance of a local artist.
They chose to use Dr. Suess’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” book with a rainbow sprouting from it.
The artist helping the kids says it’s nice for them to have something to work together on that brings hope and beauty to such a difficult year.
“They wanted to see something that would bring hope and joy to the kids, the space, and to inspire the children to reach for the starts, to go for their goals, and nothings more hopeful than a rainbow!” said Shannon Walter, the artist and digital designer who is helping the IHC students.
Walter says this was also a learning experience about embracing creativity and working as a team.
