Maria C. Scales, 73, of Philadelphia and formerly of Watertown

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maria C. Scales, 73, of 11 Irish Ave., Philadelphia, NY and formerly of Watertown, passed away December 19, 2020, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
She is survived by her stepdaughter and her husband, Darlene and Joseph DiGregorio, of Watertown.
Maria married William Roy Scales, he passed away in 1989. She was a homemaker and resided in Watertown for many years before moving to Philadelphia a year ago.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in N. Watertown Cemetery.
