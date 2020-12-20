3 new COVID-19 deaths in the tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 54 new positive COVID-19 cases and 1 new death. Their total rises to 1,691.
412 of those cases are active, 1,270 have recovered and 9 have passed from the virus.
Currently, 19 are hospitalized, 3 are in nursing homes and 4 are in assisted living.
386 are in mandatory isolation with 1,491 in mandatory quarantine and another 478 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 443 of those are domestic travelers and 35 travelled internationally.
7 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported in Lewis County. Those totals rise to 592 and 9 respectively.
128 of those cases are active, and 455 have recovered. Currently, there are 8 in the hospital.
128 are in isolation with another 640 in quarantine.
As of 6 PM, there was nothing reported by St. Lawrence County.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
