Paul E. “Smokey” White, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul E. “Smokey” White, 79, passed away, Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Born on August 23, 1941 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of George and Pauline Countryman White. He attended a one room schoolhouse on the Cottage Hill Rd., Redwood, NY.
Smokey married Jeannette A. Shippee in May of 1980 at Sylvia Lake, Fowler, NY. A prior marriage to Catherine House ended in divorce.
He was a truck driver for Borello Trucking, Watertown, NY, for more than twenty years and various other trucking companies, JB Vock, Theresa, NY and Marcinko Trucking, Watertown, NY. Farming was part of his early years.
Smokey enjoyed hunting, fishing, especially bullhead, racing cars with his brother at the Watertown Speedway, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jeannette; his children, Tammy and Damon June, Richville, NY, Joanne White, Carthage, NY, Joseph and Missy Dickson, Antwerp, NY, Robert “Donnie” Dickson, Antwerp, NY, Teresa and Kent Fleming, Evans Mills, NY, Janet and Donald Horton, Dexter, NY, Bobbi-Jo and John Carpenter, Liatha, FL; brothers, Albert “Baldy” and Tammy White, Theresa, NY, Mitchell “Mickey” and Carol Countryman, Antwerp, NY; grandchildren, Shania Fuller Jolley and husband, Brian, Ty Fuller, Timmy Bice, Mark Bice, Jacob Dickson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Nancy Countryman passed away previously.
There will be no funeral or calling hours.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.