Richard L Mekeel, 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard L Mekeel, 67, of 8066 Co. Rt. 125 Chaumont, passed away Tuesday, Dec 15th 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.
Richard was born February 22nd, 1953 in Peekskill NY. The son of Richard L. and Laura (Yudell) Mekeel.
He attended high school in Peekskill, NY and was proudly recognized on the Dean’s List at Jefferson Community College, where he studied Analytical Chemistry.
Richard worked as a supervisor at Nichols Department Store where he met his wife Betty Bolio of Chaumont, NY. On April 8th, 1983 the two were married at Three Mile Bay United Methodist Church. He then worked as a lathe operator at Stature Electric. He retired in 2018 after working for several years at Walmart.
Richard was an avid stamp collector, firearms enthusiast, beloved husband, father, and an unapologetic political conservative. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Surviving him are his Mother Laura Mekeel, Wife Betty Mekeel, Daughter Amanda (Brandon) Page, Son Jonathon (Tenisha) Mekeel, Brothers Darryl and Bryant. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lucas, Aaron and Grace Page, Melody and Caden Mekeel.
He was predeceased by his father Richard.
No calling hours are planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to Credo Community Center, 595 West Main St. Watertown, NY 13601
