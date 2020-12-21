Carmen J. Jock, 74, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - With heavy hearts the family of Carmen J. Jock, 74, announce his passing on Friday (Dec. 18, 2020) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born on December 15, 1946 in Fort Covington the son of Delbert & Catherine (Jock) Jock. He graduated from Brushton-Moira School in 1965. Carmen was drafted into the United States Army in 1966. During his military career he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
For 33 years he was employed at the Reynolds Metals Company, and retired after the transition into ALCOA. He was also employed at Parents Carpet and Janitorial Servces, Advance Auto Parts, Massena and McDonalds, Malone. Carmen was a dedicated honor guard for many funerals with the Brushton Moira American Legion #939.
Carmen united into Marriage with Lynda Muller on July 8, 1967, she predeceased him on October 18, 1999. He later United into marriage with Carol Judware on February 14, 2001.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Carol, his daughter Carrie Decker and her compaion Jamie Cushman, Step-daughters Trudy (Joe) LaBier, Nancy E. LaBier and her companion Larry Garvey, his stepsons Eugene Judware, Daniel (Michelle) Judware, and Reggie (Sarah) Judware. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
His siblings Cynthia Vanier, Sandy Berkman and her companion Lucy St. John, Judy (Robert) Queor, Tina (James) Laird, Debbie (Donald) Berkman, Joseph (Elaine) Jock, Ricky Jock and his companion Richard White, and step sister Rosemary (Michael) Hall.
Carmen was a member of the American Legion Post # 939, and was recongized as Legionnaire of the year in 2009, enducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2001, A member of the Knights of Columbus and was honored as Kight of the year 2012-2013, and was enducted into the Brushton-Moira Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a member of the Moira Mens Bowling League, North Lawrence Fire Department, Moira Fire Department, Knights of Columbus Softaball League, and the Panthers Basketball Team.
Besides his parents, he is predecased by his first wife Lynda, a son Heath, a brother Cedrick Jock , and two sisters Rose Jock and Pam (Alan) Ashley.
Friends are invited to call at the Flint Funeral Home (Dec 23rd) from 11-1 p.m. A graveside service will commence at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Brushton Moira American Legion Post # 939 will be providing the Military Honors.
In lieu of floral offerings please consider a memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com .
