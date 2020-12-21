Donate to Unity Lacrosse & maybe win a Yeti

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unity Lacrosse is having a fundraiser.
Club administrator Jonnie Adams says people can donate for a chance to win a Yeti cooler.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The Watertown-based travel lacrosse club has players from as far south as Syracuse all the way to Potsdam.
You can enter at unitylacrosseclub.com. You can also email admin@unitylacrosseclub.com.
The drawing is at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, December 21).
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.