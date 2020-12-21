Donate to Unity Lacrosse & maybe win a Yeti

Unity Lacrosse fundraiser
By 7 News Staff | December 21, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 8:04 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unity Lacrosse is having a fundraiser.

Club administrator Jonnie Adams says people can donate for a chance to win a Yeti cooler.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Watertown-based travel lacrosse club has players from as far south as Syracuse all the way to Potsdam.

You can enter at unitylacrosseclub.com. You can also email admin@unitylacrosseclub.com.

The drawing is at 8 p.m. tonight (Monday, December 21).

