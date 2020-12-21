Eunice H. Kitto, 83, of Dexter

Eunice worked for several years at the Knitting Mill in Clayton and Coutt’s Nursing Home in Cape Vincent. The couple sold their farm in 1977 and began spending winters in Largo, Fla. In 1983 they decided to move permanently to Largo where Eunice worked at Home Shopping Network. Niles and Eunice returned to northern NY after Niles suffered a massive heart attack in 1994, settling in Dexter. She spent the following 4 years working at the Thousand Islands Golf Course.