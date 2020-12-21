Gay S. Arnaudville, 44, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gay S. Arnaudville, 44, of Lawrence Street, passed away, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center, Syracuse, NY.
Born on May 3, 1976 in Manhatten, NYC, NY, she was a daughter of the late Christopher James and Lee Hollingsworth Horan. She was a graduate of Watertown High School.
Gay was a literacy teacher for many years and worked various other jobs.
She was a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.
Gay had a “larger than life” personality and enjoyed traveling, reading, art, her makeup had to be flawless and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include several sons and their families; a companion; three sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Watertown Urban Mission Bridge Program, 247 Factory Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
