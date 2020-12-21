Harold Rothschild, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold Rothschild, who owned and operated Rothschild’s Jewelers for nearly 50 years, passed quietly at his home at age 95 on December 17 after a long illness. He was with Gloria, his wife of 68 years, who had lovingly cared for him throughout his illness. Besides Gloria, he leaves his two children Martin J. Rothschild Esq. of Syracuse, and Sharon Rothschild, manager of information systems for the Westport Public Schools, (Howard Silver ,DDS) of Westport Connecticut, and four grandchildren, Eric Silver, DDS, MD, currently employed as an oral surgical resident at Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn, Matthew Silver, a data engineer for Disney+ Streaming, in New York City, Ethan Rothschild a lawyer in New York City, and Sara Rothschild, a graphic artist in Boston.