John “Al” A. Seguin, 96, of Ogdensburg

John was born June 8, 1924 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Edward and Marjorie (VanCamp) Seguin. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and started working at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a farmhand. In 1941, he served with the US Army in the European Theater during WW2 as a member of the 171st Combat Engineers attached to both US 3rd and 9th Army, having earned 3 combat campaign ribbons for his service in action and served his country until 1946. On March 29, 1948, he married Wanda M. Perry at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Msgr. Charboneau officiating. After returning home from the military, Al resumed his career at the Psychiatric Center as a Therapy Aide until his retirement in 1984.