OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for John “Al” A. Seguin, 96, of Ogdensburg, will be held privately with his family present. John passed away Saturday evening (December 19, 2020) at United Helpers RiverLedge.
Al is survived by his sons Wayne (Joan) Seguin of Staten Island, Richard Seguin of Heuvelton, Ronald (Cathy) Seguin of Houston, TX, William (Cathy) Seguin of Heuvelton, and Kevin Seguin of Heuvelton; his daughters Patricia Skidds, Peggy Cohen and Barbara (Tony) Badlam, all of Ogdensburg, a brother Robert Seguin of Ogdensburg, brother-in-laws Robert Martin of Ogdensburg and William Todd of Prescott, ON, sister-in-laws Debbie Perry and Edna Perry, both of Texas; grandchildren Megan and Brian Matthews, John Seguin, Joan Seguin, John Skidds, Michael Skidds, Bryan Skidds, Betsy Skidds, Veronica and John Greff, Ryan (Kristal) Seguin, Joseph (Wendy) Seguin, Christopher (Julianne) Seguin, Matthew Cohen, Sara Badlam and Kyle Badlam, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-great grandchildren (with one on the way) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife Wanda in 2010, a brother Gary Seguin, sisters Rita Wood, June Johnston, Elizabeth Todd, and Theresa Martin.
John was born June 8, 1924 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Edward and Marjorie (VanCamp) Seguin. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and started working at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a farmhand. In 1941, he served with the US Army in the European Theater during WW2 as a member of the 171st Combat Engineers attached to both US 3rd and 9th Army, having earned 3 combat campaign ribbons for his service in action and served his country until 1946. On March 29, 1948, he married Wanda M. Perry at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Msgr. Charboneau officiating. After returning home from the military, Al resumed his career at the Psychiatric Center as a Therapy Aide until his retirement in 1984.
Mr. Seguin was a former member of the AmVets, American Legion, and the Men’s Bowling League in Ogdensburg. He enjoyed coaching basketball, baseball and softball, camping, going to the casino, travelling, bowling, his cat Charlie, and was a fan of New York Mets Baseball and Syracuse Basketball.
Memorial contributions can be made to AmVets Post 1997; 107 S. State Street; Heuvelton, NY 13654 or to the St. Lawrence County SPCA; 6718 State Highway 68; Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences, fond memories and thoughts may be shared online with the Seguin family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
