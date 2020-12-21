Michael F. Hoffman, Sr., 57, of Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael F. Hoffman, Sr., 57, of Erwin St., Boonville, died Saturday morning, December 19, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Upstate in Syracuse.
Michael was born on December 24, 1962 in Carthage, the son of the late Francis W. and Betty J. (Patnode) Hoffman. He attended school in Harrisville. He is married to the former Christina A. Bresett of Gouverneur. Michael was a long-haul truck driver for J.B. Hunt for many years. He has lived in the Boonville area for over 15 years where his last employment was with Sunset Nursing Home where he worked in the kitchen before becoming disabled.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family and friends.
He is survived by his wife: Christina Hoffman of Gouverneur, two sons; Brian Hoffman of Port Leyden and Michael Hoffman Jr. of Gouverneur, 2 Grandchildren, a brother, David Hoffman of Boonville, 3 sisters, Cheryl Sawyer of Lisbon, Susan Fitzpatrick of New Port Richey, FL and Kelly Sibley of Gouverneur, a half-brother, Pete Wormwood of West Carthage and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. The body will be cremated. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.