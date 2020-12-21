Michael F. Hoffman, Sr., 57, of Boonville

Michael was born on December 24, 1962 in Carthage, the son of the late Francis W. and Betty J. (Patnode) Hoffman. He attended school in Harrisville. He is married to the former Christina A. Bresett of Gouverneur. Michael was a long-haul truck driver for J.B. Hunt for many years. He has lived in the Boonville area for over 15 years where his last employment was with Sunset Nursing Home where he worked in the kitchen before becoming disabled.