Police chief: paperwork ties soldier to murder case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The police chief of Byram Township, New Jersey says paperwork found at the scene of a Fort Drum soldier’s death ties another soldier to the case.
The body of Hayden Harris, 20, was found Saturday by firefighters, off a road in the township. He was mostly buried under snow, about 200 yards into the woods.
Police chief Kenneth Burke confirmed Harris had been shot to death. The weapon used had not been recovered as of Monday morning, Burke said.
Another Fort Drum soldier, Jamaal Mellish, 23, was in Army custody at Fort Drum. Chief Burke said his detectives were at Drum to question Mellish, who he anticipated would be charged with murder and weapons possession.
In addition, a male juvenile was being held as part of the investigation.
Harris went missing Thursday night, when he apparently met up with Mellish in Watertown.
“I know that he was involved in some kind of a vehicle transaction up in Watertown that went bad, I guess, and something happened here in Byram township,” Burke said.
In a statement Monday afternoon, the chief said Harris and Mellish were meeting to swap vehicles - a Ford Mustang for Harris’s Chevy pick-up. When Harris first went missing, Fort Drum officials circulated a photograph of a Ford Mustang.
It wasn’t clear Monday how the two men ended up in northern New Jersey - Harris is from Tennessee.
The New Jersey Herald reported authorities believe Mellish abducted Harris in Harris’s own truck and drove him first to New York City and then to New Jersey.
Mellish returned to Watertown in Harris’s truck, where he was taken into custody.
Investigators were able to tie Mellish to the case quickly, the chief said, because “There was some paperwork found at the scene that connected the two of them.”
Mellish “had a previous transaction with Harris,” Chief Burke said in the statement.
Harris was a native of Guys, Tennessee, and joined the Army in March of 2019. He was an infantryman from the 2nd Brigade’s 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment.
On Sunday, 10th Mountain Division Acting Senior Commander, Brigadier General Brett Funck wrote, “We are devastated. It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great Soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and Family, I hear again and again how he was also - and most importantly - a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this Division and our nation.”
Harris was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
He is survived by his mother, father, and sister.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.