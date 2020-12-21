St. Lawrence County DSS closed due to COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County government building will be closed for a week after a report of a positive case of COVID-19.
County administrator Ruth Doyle says the Harold B. Smith Building on Judson Street in Canton, which houses the Department of Social Services, will be closed starting today (Monday).
She says the closing gives the county time to thoroughly clean the affected areas.
Staff will work remotely on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. People can call 315-379-2111 or email for assistance.
Staff are off Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Doyle says the building is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, December 28.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.