State to close Watertown Correctional facility in 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State Department of Corrections will close Watertown Correctional facility on March 30, 2021, according to NYSCOPBA President Mike Powers.
Powers tells 7 News he received of the closure during a conference call with state officials. Two other prisons will be closed next year, including Gowanda Correctional facility in Erie County and the Clinton Annex Facility in Dannemora.
Powers tells 7 News Watertown Correctional employs more than 200 NYSCOPBA members and the facility has about 400 workers total.
A provision in the state budget gives Governor Andrew Cuomo the ability to close prisons with 90-day notice.
