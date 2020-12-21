State to close Watertown Correctional facility in 2021

By John Moore and 7 News Staff | December 21, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 11:59 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State Department of Corrections will close Watertown Correctional facility on March 30, 2021, according to NYSCOPBA President Mike Powers.

Powers tells 7 News he received of the closure during a conference call with state officials. Two other prisons will be closed next year, including Gowanda Correctional facility in Erie County and the Clinton Annex Facility in Dannemora.

Powers tells 7 News Watertown Correctional employs more than 200 NYSCOPBA members and the facility has about 400 workers total.

A provision in the state budget gives Governor Andrew Cuomo the ability to close prisons with 90-day notice.

This is a developing story. We’ll update throughout the day.

