Stefanik to vote in favor of COVID relief package

“Throughout the past several months, I have consistently advocated for direct federal support for our hospitals and community health centers, small businesses, farmers, schools, individuals and families who have faced significant challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stefanik in a prepared statement. “I have spoken with countless local elected officials, community leaders, and constituents to identify their specific needs and raise their issues at the federal level. As a result, this package that I will vote in favor of today prioritizes small businesses and families who need relief. After months of long negotiations, and Speaker Pelosi repeatedly refusing to come to the negotiating table, these important legislative results should have happened months ago. I remain focused on delivering results to the North Country that address this public health crisis and fuel a strong economic recovery.”