20th person dies at Ogdensburg nursing home

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID=19 death toll at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg has reached 20.
Seventeen people had died as of Friday.
There have 199 cases there since November 22, 125 residents and 74 staff.
Six people are hospitalized and 65 have recovered.
There have been 33 positive cases at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton since November 29, 18 residents and 15 staff.
Two staff and two residents have tested positive at Assisted Living in Canton.
No deaths or hospitalization have been reported at either Canton facility.
