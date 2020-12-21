Theresa D. “Teddy” LaPlante, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Theresa D. “Teddy” LaPlante, 90, widow of Frederick LaPlante, formerly of Academy St., Watertown, passed away Saturday December 19th at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided since January of 2019.
Funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial service will be at a day and time to be announced in the spring / summer of 2021.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.