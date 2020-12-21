Tri-county region reports 3 new COVID deaths, 111 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths and another 111 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Monday that 34 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 3 new deaths since public health’s last report last Friday.
Officials also said 65 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,814.
Officials said 437 cases are active and 25 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,343 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
There were 29 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday.
Eighteen people are hospitalized; 378 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,400 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 9 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,711 positive cases.
The county says 1,299 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 17 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 609 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 7 people are hospitalized and 119 are in isolation.
Another 583 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 9 people have died from COVID and 481 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
