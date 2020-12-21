Warm for the start of winter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Today is the first day of winter, but it’s not going to feel like it for much of the week.
We could see a few sprinkles and light snow showers Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
Snow showers are possible overnight. Lows will be around 30.
There’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation Tuesday, with rain and snow possible. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
There’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
Rain is likely on Thursday, Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Temperatures drop below freezing overnight into Christmas Day and the rain changes to snow. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Lake effect snow is likely on Saturday and there’s a 60 percent chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-20s both days.
