Woman allegedly starts fight at eatery

ELISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Essex County woman is accused of hitting someone at a southern Jefferson County diner.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Shane Scott of Westport, N.Y. allegedly started a fight with a woman at Robin’s Nest in the town of Ellisburg Saturday afternoon.
She allegedly hit the woman in the head and scratched her left hand and arm, causing bruises, swelling, and pain.
The incident, they say, happened in front of the victim’s 6-year-old child.
Scott was charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was arraigned in Ellisburg town court. She is scheduled for another court appearance next month.
