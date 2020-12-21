Your Turn: feedback on vaccine, cigarette taxes & heroic couple

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Health System doctor who was the first in the region to get the COVID vaccine urges everyone to get the shot when it’s available:
I’ll take my chance of getting it with a 99% recovery rate vs taking a vaccine that was developed in 10 months.
Amanda Ganley
I’m sorry to say it, but all you people saying you won’t have this injection sound ridiculous and selfish to me.
Marilyn Wallace
Everyone needs to have that discussion with their doctor and weigh the risk and benefits individually.
Jackie Passino-Ward
A group of anti-tobacco and public health organizations is pushing for higher taxes on cigarettes in New York. The Cancer Action Network says an increase would cause more than 60,000 Americans to quit smoking:
When are people going to learn it doesn’t matter the cost? If someone wants something, they are going to buy it.
Heather Shaver
If they hadn’t made cigarettes prohibitively expensive, I never would have quit and probably be dead by now.
Jed Shepard
A Watertown man is likely alive thanks to a couple who pulled him from his burning car:
Absolutely true heroes! Thank you for being in the right place at the right time!
Maryalyce Fenton Perrault
You were his guardian angels. Thank you for your courage.
Alice Jackson
