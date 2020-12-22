Arts All-Star: Anna Western

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna Western plays trombone in bands, sings in choruses, and has performed in musicals, but her favorite thing is playing the piano and singing.
“I really love doing that, because you can pick up any song and you can sight-read and any song can show any mood,” she said.
The multi-talented musician from Lowville is the 7 News Arts All-Star for December 21, 2020.
For now, music is a hobby.
“I really do love to be able to play any song, but I don’t see myself making a career out of it,” she said.
Instead, she’s applying to Clinton University and Cornell University to study international agriculture and rural development.
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.