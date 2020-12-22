Career-Tech All-Star: Drew Paluch

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the days of a global pandemic, many visual artists are getting their inspiration from life in quarantine.
That’s the case for South Jefferson senior Drew Paluch.
She’s the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for December 22, 2020.
She’s enrolled in the BOCES visual communications program and was recently accepted into SUNY Fredonia’s photography program, where she will attend in the fall.
Right now, she thinks being a travel photographer would be her perfect job.
Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.
