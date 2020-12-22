David N. Bergh, 57, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - David N. Bergh, 57, of Lincoln St. passed away on Thursday December 17th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
David was born on March 9th, 1963 to Francis and Loretta (Grover) Bergh.
David loved fishing and collecting jewelry. He had a passion for music and art and had a natural gift for mechanics.
David is survived by his four daughters: Laura (Jason) Tartaglia, Chittenango; Suellen (Michael) Simmons, Kirkville; Carol (Thomas) Reinsmith, Canastota; Sarah (Lyle) Bergh, Verona. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
David is predeceased by his parents Francis and Loretta Bergh, Watertown; his sister Patricia Bergh, Watertown; and his grandmother, Laura.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
