Elaine M. “Sissy” Gagner, of Massena

Elaine’s children were her world. Elaine sacrificed all in order to allow for and to be involved in all her children’s endeavors, including visits to almost every hockey arena in northern New York, southern Canada and most of the New England area. Despite her hatred for the cold, there were very few games she wasn’t able to attend, considering all three of her children played on different teams, sometimes in different states and countries, simultaneously. Not only was she a true hockey mom, she was also a hockey grandmother, despite her feelings of the frigid winter temperatures, she continued to follow her grandchildren from arena to arena.