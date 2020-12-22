Elaine M. “Sissy” Gagner, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elaine M. Gagner, affectionately known as “Sissy” to some, passed away peacefully at her home late Saturday evening, December 19, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and 5:00 to 7:00 pm with funeral services held privately for the family with Rev. Scott Belina officiating. Those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Elaine was born on September 4, 1961 to the late William H. and Faye (Compo) Maxwell in Massena, NY.
She attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central High School in 1979. Upon graduation, she moved to Arizona briefly, marrying Michael Gagner and starting a family there together. Soon after her first child was born, they returned to Massena to continue raising their family. Despite their later divorce, they remained loving parents together to their three wonderful children: Ryan, Monique and Jon-Paul. Mike and Elaine enjoyed their friendship over the years while watching their children and grandchildren grow.
Upon returning to Massena, she began her employment at Massena Memorial Hospital in 1983, proudly serving for over 34 years, in various departments. She “retired” in June 2018 for two whole weeks before returning to MMH as a per diem employee until February 2020. She was a hard-working, dedicated employee and thoroughly enjoyed everyone she worked with over the years.
Elaine’s children were her world. Elaine sacrificed all in order to allow for and to be involved in all her children’s endeavors, including visits to almost every hockey arena in northern New York, southern Canada and most of the New England area. Despite her hatred for the cold, there were very few games she wasn’t able to attend, considering all three of her children played on different teams, sometimes in different states and countries, simultaneously. Not only was she a true hockey mom, she was also a hockey grandmother, despite her feelings of the frigid winter temperatures, she continued to follow her grandchildren from arena to arena.
Elaine was a longtime resident of Roosevelt Street and always had an open-door policy, for family, friends and children alike. All who entered were treated as one of her own. However, they were required to stay out of the chocolate, keep a fresh pot of coffee on and their shoes off. Elaine gave selflessly, always putting others first.
In 2009 she unexpectedly bumped into her high school sweetheart, David Kennedy, who moved across the country so they could be together several months thereafter. They became engaged while visiting Maine in September 2017.
Elaine loved sunshine and the warm summer months. She enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River with her family. She enjoyed traveling, visiting any place the sun was shining. Elaine and Dave took up the art of making home-made wine, making hundreds of bottles together. They enjoyed visiting wineries and having a glass or two as well. She also enjoyed maintaining her various indoor and outdoor plants.
Elaine is survived by her loving fiancé David Kennedy of Massena, NY, her caring and devoted children; Ryan (Megan) Gagner of Potsdam, Monique (Ryan) Chatland of Massena, NY and Jon-Paul (Leigha) Gagner of Brasher, NY. Elaine was profoundly proud to be known as “Grammie” to her beautiful grandchildren Ellie, Sofie, Max, Luc Gagner, Paisley Chatland and Adalyn Gagner. Whether it be doing a craft, attending events, reading a book or simply snuggling, she truly treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved siblings; Martin “Marty” Maxwell, William “Billy” Maxwell and Angela Maxwell all of Louisville, NY, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was also predeceased by a nephew Tanner M. Moore, in July of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions in Elaine’s name to be made to the American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
