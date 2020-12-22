Eric S. “Rick” Szarka, 73, of Massena

Throughout his life, Rick enjoyed his life as a salesman, working for Seaway VW for a time and most of his working career with WMSA Radio, where he cherished the many years and friendships he made at his “office” at Bob’s Barber Shop on Main Street, Massena. Rick was also a building inspector for the Village of Massena for 19 years and worked for a brief time with General Motors. Rick had a robust personality that would brighten any room and a wonderful ability to build and keep friendship throughout his life. He was a member of the AMVETS, American Legion, and VFW and former member of the Massena Moose Lodge. He loved the time he was able to spend in the woods, watching football, watching Formula One Racing, and cherished the time he was able to be with his grandchildren.