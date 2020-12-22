A fairly mild day ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some places could see the occasional snow shower today, but that will mainly stay in portions of the Adirondacks.
Other places could see rain here or there.
Highs will be in the mid-30s.
There’s a very small chance of snow Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.
Rain is likely Thursday and could be heavy at times. It will be windy and highs will be around 50 degrees.
There could be flash freezing by Christmas morning as temperatures plummet to below freezing overnight.
Snow starts Christmas morning and lake effect snow starts by the afternoon.
There’s a winter storm watch posted for Jefferson and Lewis counties that starts at 1 a.m. Friday and ends at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s highs will be in the low 30s.
Lake effect snow continues Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
There’s a chance of snow Sunday and Monday. It will be in the mid-20s on Sunday and the low 30s on Monday.
