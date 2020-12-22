The Flight Attendant - Series Review

Cuoco’s performance is startlingly good. She can play comic natural lightness with ease, but she can just as easily play bewilderment, pathos, and desperation, as her world collapses all around her. Cuoco never overacts and remains grounded, throughout. This performance is leaps and bounds anything she has done in the past. A terrific, credible balancing act. All of the cast is terrific, including Rosie Perez as Megan, Cassie’s supportive co-worker. Perez is an Oscar nominee who just doesn’t get cast often enough. Michele Gomez, as the shady, mysterious Miranda is also terrific. Sporting a funky accent and looking glamorous, she is ruthless one minute and completely sympathetic the next. Michiel Huiseman (Game of Thrones) is also excellent as rich and mysterious party guy, Alex Sokolov. Huiseman’s character serves many purposes, but in the interest of avoiding spoilers, I won’t say anymore. Merle Dandridge (Kim) and Noel Gerard Funk (Van White) are also great a mismatched pair of FBI agents.