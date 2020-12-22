Nancy R. Frank, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy R. Frank, 55, of 1210 Superior St., Watertown, passed away on December 21, 2020 surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born on September 27, 1965, in Watertown, daughter of Malcolm and Bernice (Savage) Decker, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1983.
She married Reginald R. Frank, of Watertown, on June 20, 1985 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The couple resided in Watertown.
Nancy worked as a cashier at the Dollar Tree in Watertown and Evans Mills. She loved her coffee, social media, and she was kind and hardworking.
Mr. Frank retired from the Watertown Golf Club where he was a groundskeeper and maintenance man for 32 years.
Among her survivors are her loving husband Reginald R. Frank, her three children, Kimberly (John) Repp, Jaime Frank and her fiancé Daniel Horeth, Roy J. Frank, two grandsons, Cain and Chase Repp, and her cat, Josey, all of Watertown.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Nancy’s wish to be cremated. There will be no services at this time.
Donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
