New scholarships available at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering new scholarships.
Dean of Enrollment James Ambrose says they’re designed to meet the challenging times we’re in during the pandemic.
Available are:
- The Now More Than Ever Scholarship for students ages 20 to 24
- The Future Teachers Scholarship for those who plan to go into education
- The Transfer Scholarship for those who want to transfer to JCC
Applications will be accepted until January 22 at sunyjefferson.edu/spring.
