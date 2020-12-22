North country COVID numbers: Lewis County sets new one day record

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County set a single day record for increased COVID cases in the county Tuesday, reporting 26 new cases, while St. Lawrence County added one new death to the toll COVID has taken.
In all, 131 new cases were reported in the Jefferson-Lewis-St. Lawrence County region.
Lewis County
In Lewis County Tuesday, no more COVID-related deaths were reported, but the number of COVID cases climbed Tuesday by 26, setting a new one day record for increased cases in the county.
There are now 132 active cases in Lewis County, and a total of 635 cases since the pandemic began.
The number of people under quarantine dropped sharply between Monday and Tuesday, from 583 to 555.
St. Lawrence County
One new COVID death was reported Tuesday in St. Lawrence County.
In all, 35 people have died in St. Lawrence County from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
In addition, the county added 48 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 442, and the total number of COVID cases in the county since the pandemic began to 1,862.
23 people were hospitalized Tuesday, a slight decrease from Monday’s number of 25.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 57 new cases Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 360, and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,711.
Two notes of good news: the number of people recovering from the virus went up by 68 Tuesday, and the number of people in mandatory quarantine dropped by 142.
