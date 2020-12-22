‘Operation Christmas Drop’ is underway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Essential workers have had a trying year, and to say ‘thank you’ one woman is driving all through the north country with surprises.
She calls it “North Country Operation Christmas Drop.”
Amber Oliver is one of Santa’s helpers this year, her mini-van stuffed with presents.
She’s making surprise deliveries to essential workers.
Tuesday morning, Amber dropped off presents for Sherri Delano, a teacher at Brownville - Glen Park Elementary school.
“We want you to keep up the good work, keep your head up,” Amber told the surprised teacher.
The gifts were much appreciated.
“I’m in complete shock about this, and I’m very thankful to whoever nominated me,” Sherri said.
“I think right now it’s just a challenging time and people need something positive to keep them going and we appreciate them and just want to tell them they’re doing a good job,” Amber said.
For some surprise drop-offs, essential workers were nominated. For others, they’re a random act of kindness.
“We drive around with little tins with tokens of appreciation to give to UPS drivers, FedEx drivers, garbage workers, just to say thank you,” Amber said.
Amber said she’s gotten a lot of help from local businesses and community members donating things to be included as gifts. In just over a week, she figures she’s made surprise deliveries to 700 people - and she’s not done yet. Operation Christmas Drop will continue through the new year. To donate or nominate, check out the project’s Facebook page.
