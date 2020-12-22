Samaritan health care workers receive COVID-19 shots

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health care workers at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown are the first in Jefferson County to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The first round of Pfizer vaccinations began at 6 am Tuesday, just two days after they were transported from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
There are 335 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 300 of them will be administered Tuesday.
Twelve hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at Samaritan Tuesday morning and they’ll be administered starting Wednesday.
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn was one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. He says this is just the first step toward eradicating the virus.
“I’m excited that we’ve had a very well-organized rollout for health care providers,” he said. “This is the first step, this is what we’ve been waiting for since those dark days back in the spring, to have an effective vaccine, you know with a very low side-effect rate.”
Another 600 vaccinations will be administered to health care workers at Samaritan over the next two days.
