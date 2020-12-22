This Christmas Eve, listen for the sounds of ‘Silent’

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Christmas Eve 2020, parts of the north country may be filled with the sounds of “Silent NIght.”
Ogdensburg’s First Presbyterian Church is forgoing its usual indoor Christmas Eve service, which normally packs the church with 500 people. Instead they’ll hold a 7 p.m. singing of Silent Night by candlelight - and with social distancing - outside the church.
Rev. Laurena Will said it will be live-streamed on Facebook and she hopes other churches, groups and individuals will do the same at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“I think it would be great if the whole north country came outside at 7 o’clock and sang “Silent Night” together. It’s been a rough year and we need to bring a little light together. So I kind of would love to see that,” Rev. Will said.
She believes that churches in Potsdam and Massena will be doing something similar. Rev. Will said those who attend the event at her church should bring their own candle.
