Tomorrow’s Health: parents’ concerns, eating disorders & pre-op exercise

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Excessive screen time for children tops the list of parents’ concerns during the pandemic.
A new poll from Michigan Medicine shows the highest-ranking concerns involving emotional and physical health are associated with lifestyle changes during the pandemic, but among black parents surveyed, the top concern was racism followed by the COVID-19 virus itself.
Eating disorders
The American Academy of Pediatrics is giving doctors new guidance to spot and treat eating disorders and reduce their stigma.
The academy says girls and boys across all ages, income levels, and racial groups are affected.
Pre-op exercise
Older patients who get in shape before elective surgery may be able to counteract the effects of post-op bedrest with the proper amount of training.
Researchers at the University of Birmingham found short-term “prehabilitation” strength exercises did not adequately prevent muscle loss.
Instead, they recommend longer-term strength training to protect older muscle as well as aerobic exercise and a protein-rich diet.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.