Vigil set Wednesday for slain soldier

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A vigil is set for 5 PM Wednesday in Thompson Park to remember Hayden Harris, a Fort Drum soldier killed in a weekend shooting.
The vigil will take place at the 10th Mountain Division Monument, according to Jeffrey Smith, pastor of Watertown’s First Baptist Church. The public is invited. Social distancing will be observed, and everyone should wear a mask.
Watertown mayor Jeff Smith is expected to attend and speak, and representatives of the 10th Mountain Division are also expected to be present.
The body of Harris, 20, was found Saturday in the woods in northern New Jersey. Authorities believe he was shot by another Fort Drum soldier, Jamaal Mellish, 23, who is being held in Oneida County. The two men apparently had a dispute over vehicles they had swapped.
