Watertown police: Plattsburgh man charged with rape

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Plattsburgh man is accused of rape, 1st degree following a 2019 incident in Watertown, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Angelo Dileonardo, 28, appeared in Jefferson County Court on November 9 on the rape charge after being indicted by a grand jury.
According to police, they investigated a sex offense “that occurred in the 600 block of Mundy Street” on July 31, 2019. Dileonardo had sex with a 24 year old woman while she was physically helpless, police said.
Dileonardo was released under the supervision of the probation department.
