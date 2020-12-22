Watertown police: Plattsburgh man charged with rape

Watertown police: Plattsburgh man charged with rape
Angelo Dileonardo, charged with raping a woman in Watertown in July, 2019. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 22, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 3:25 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Plattsburgh man is accused of rape, 1st degree following a 2019 incident in Watertown, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Angelo Dileonardo, 28, appeared in Jefferson County Court on November 9 on the rape charge after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to police, they investigated a sex offense “that occurred in the 600 block of Mundy Street” on July 31, 2019. Dileonardo had sex with a 24 year old woman while she was physically helpless, police said.

Dileonardo was released under the supervision of the probation department.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.