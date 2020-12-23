Big storm on the way.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Low pressure will cause a wild temperature change over the next few days. Expect rising temperatures tonight, with early lows in the middle 30′s.
Southerly wind gusts to 45 mph are expected on Thursday, with rain moving in by noon. Highs will be near 50.
Rain and snow is likely early Friday morning, with a gradual transition to lake effect by afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 30′s by afternoon. Heavy lake effect snow is likely Friday night.
The heavy lake snow continues into Saturday. Snow will taper off by the evening.
